Christie Murray: Liverpool Ladies sign Scotland striker

Christie Murray (front) watched by Jane Ross and Claire Emslie, who she will face in the WSL 1 next season

Scotland striker Christie Murray has become the third player in a week to leave the SWPL for England after signing a deal with Liverpool Ladies.

The 28-year-old has left Glasgow City for a second spell down south having previously played for Arsenal, Bristol City and Doncaster Rovers.

Hibernian pair Kirsty Smith and Lizzie Arnott signed for Manchester United earlier in the week.

"I know what a huge club it is and I can't wait to make my debut," she said.

Manager Neil Redfearn told the Liverpool website: "This is another really important signing for the club and I am looking forward to working alongside Christie.

"She is a real goal threat as well as being technically excellent so will add some creativity to the team."

Murray, capped 55 times for Scotland, is now one of 14 players chosen for the recent World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and Poland to play in England.

Manchester City and Arsenal both boast three Scots internationalists each, Bristol City two, while Champions League semi-finalists Chelsea have Erin Cuthbert within their ranks.

Jane Ross joined West Ham last week after her contract at Man City expired, and Sophie Howard made the move from Hoffenheim in Germany to Reading.

The 2018/19 season will see the English league rebranded as the FA Women's Super League, becoming a fully professional league for the first time with 11 teams.