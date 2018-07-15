World Cup 2018: Messi and Ronaldo handing over to Mbappe - Rio Ferdinand

Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup 2018: France 4-2 Croatia highlights

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are "handing over their crown" as the world's best players to teenage France forward Kylian Mbappe, says former England defender Rio Ferdinand.

Mbappe, 19, scored his side's fourth goal as France beat Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup final in Moscow, and won the tournament's best young player award.

"He is the guy who will be standing up on that Ballon d'Or podium in years to come. Easy," added former Manchester United Ferdinand.

"I hope my old club are chasing him. He has that connection with Paul Pogba too."

Mbappe is only the second teenager to score in a World Cup final after Pele in 1958.

Ronaldo, 33, and Messi, 31, have been considered the best players in the world for a decade, winning the past 10 Ballon d'Or awards between them.

Mbappe, who plays for Paris St-Germain, scored four goals in Russia as France were crowned world champions for the first time since 1998, and the second overall.

'Mourinho needs to unlock Pogba'

Pogba returns to his club Manchester United a world champion after scoring his side's third goal against Croatia.

The 25-year-old joined United for a then world record £89m in August 2016 but fell out of favour at times during the 2017-18 campaign.

He was left out of the starting line-up by boss Jose Mourinho for both legs of United's Champions League last-16 defeat by Sevilla in February and March.

"Pogba was immense - especially in the second half," said Ferdinand. "The pressure was on and he has to come to the fore, there's a huge price tag to his name.

"He has had a tough season in terms of the media and people from within the game calling him out in a Manchester United shirt.

"It's down to Jose now to unlock this Pogba we saw at the World Cup because he was responsible, he stood up to a lot of hard tests in midfield and was a talisman for this team.

"You use negative energy sometimes as fuel and that's where he is at."

