World Cup 2018: France 4-2 Croatia - player ratings

France beat Croatia in a thrilling final in Moscow to win the World Cup for the second time.

Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe scored for France, Croatia's Mario Mandzukic netted at both ends, and France keeper Hugo Lloris made a terrible error.

Here are the player ratings from BBC Sport's Paul Fletcher (Croatia) and Chris Bevan (France).

France

Hugo Lloris (goalkeeper) 6

Powerless to stop Croatia's equaliser and made a brilliant flying save to deny Mandzukic with the game in the balance, but extremely fortunate the farcical late goal he gave away did not affect the course of the match.

Your rating: 5.13

Benjamin Pavard (right-back) 5

Started sluggishly, like the rest of the France team, and never truly looked at ease. The presence of Ivan Perisic drifting over to his flank was the biggest reason for that, and also ensured Pavard did not get forward much.

Your rating: 5.50

Samuel Umtiti (centre-back) 6

Looked panicked whenever the ball came into the France box early on, although he was effective with a couple of desperate last-ditch clearances. Like defensive partner Raphael Varane he improved as the game went on.

Your rating: 5.78

Raphael Varane (centre-back) 7

Gave the France defence some much-needed authority late on, winning some important headers, but initially struggled in the air at set-pieces and was also caught in possession too.

Your rating: 5.95

Lucas Hernandez (left-back) 6

Lost Sime Vrsaljko at the free-kick that led to Croatia making it 1-1 and needed help down his flank in the first half. Found his way forward more after the break and set up Mbappe's goal to make it 4-1.

Your rating: 5.50

Paul Pogba (midfield) 7

Most of his work was defensive in the first half and he did not do it particularly well, another reason the France midfield was being overrun. Then he began to exert some influence in the middle and got on the scoresheet with a precise finish.

Your rating: 6.68

N'Golo Kante (midfield) 4

Seemed off the pace and was strangely ineffective. He could not stop Croatia taking complete control of midfield in the first half, and it was not a surprise to see him hauled off soon after the break.

Your rating: 5.52

Blaise Matuidi (midfield) 5

The third member of France's midfield trio also struggled to impose himself early on. The game largely passed him by, but it was his flick from a corner that led to his side getting their penalty, via VAR.

Your rating: 5.46

Kylian Mbappe (forward) 8

A peripheral figure before half-time, the teenager came alive in the second half when his electric pace allowed France to pick Croatia off on the break. Made his side's third goal and scored the fourth, to show again why the world is so excited about him.

Your rating: 6.71

Antoine Griezmann (forward) 8

Delivered when it mattered by supplying all of France's big moments in the first half, despite looking fairly flat himself. That changed after the break and his fast feet and quick thinking meant his side looked far more of a threat throughout.

Your rating: 6.50

Olivier Giroud (forward) 7

Did not manage a single effort at goal in the final, and ends the tournament without registering an effort on target. But he will collect a World Cup winners' medal and the battling Chelsea striker again showed his value to this France team, especially when they were second best for long periods.

Your rating: 5.25

Substitutes

Steven N'Zonzi (midfield - for Kante 55 mins) 7

Looked cooler and calmer than Kante from the minute he replaced him in midfield, and took the sting out of Croatia's dominance in that part of the pitch.

Your rating: 5.35

Corentin Tolisso (midfield - for Matuidi 73 mins) 6

Another player who helped steady the ship in the France midfield, but by the end Croatia had resorted to more direct tactics anyway.

Your rating: 5.06

Nabil Fekir (forward - for Giroud 81 mins) 6

Replaced the exhausted Giroud but did not get any chances in front of goal.

Your rating: 5.05

Croatia

Danijel Subasic (goalkeeper) 4

First keeper to concede four in a World Cup final since 1970. Could arguably have done better with Mbappe's strike and maybe Pogba's goal too. Could do nothing about the own goal and penalty.

Your rating: 5.29

Sime Vrsaljko (right-back) 6

Kept Matuidi quiet and was effective pushing forward to support Perisic as Croatia enjoyed some success down the right. Scythed down Atletico team-mate Griezmann in frustration in injury time.

Your rating: 5.64

Dejan Lovren (centre-back) 5

Firm tackle on one of the pitch invaders. One nervy moment early on when a France handball saved him.

Your rating: 5.42

Domagoj Vida (centre-back) 6

Woefully exposed by the blistering pace of Mbappe early in the second half - but he is hardly on his own in that regard. Stood off Mbappe for France's fourth but did make several crucial tackles.

Your rating: 6.12

Ivan Strinic (left-back) 6

Had to contend with the rapid Mbappe, who glided past him the first time they were one-on-one, but the Frenchman's impact could hardly be blamed on him.

Your rating: 5.79

Ivan Rakitic (midfield) 7

So much to admire from the Barcelona man - superb range of passing, intelligent and willing to improvise, as he showed with a header that put Perisic away down the left early on. Less effective and increasingly frustrated as the game went on.

Your rating: 6.72

Marcelo Brozovic (midfield) 7

Another incredibly efficient performance by the Inter Milan midfielder, who helped to shut down England. Excellent positioning, great awareness and discipline. Had the most touches (112) and passes (98) in the final. Brilliant clearance with his team 3-1 down.

Your rating: 5.81

Ante Rebic (midfield) 6

Conceded the most fouls at the World Cup. Scuffed a reasonable chance late on in the first half and drew a good save from Lloris after the restart. Substituted after 71 minutes.

Your rating: 5.94

Luka Modric (midfield) 6

Had the crowd purring with an early crossfield pass to Strinic but, while effective and busy, did the Real maestro impact the final as much as he would have liked? No decisive moments from Modric.

Your rating: 7.00

Ivan Perisic (midfield) 8

Gutsy, skilful and driven - and for a while the busiest man on the pitch. Took his equaliser brilliantly, but was harshly adjudged guilty of handball for France's penalty. A handful for the French.

Your rating: 7.69

Mario Mandzukic (forward) 6

Unfortunate to score the first own goal in a World Cup final. Tireless shift from the Juventus forward and his willingness to chase a lost cause saw him rewarded with his goal.

Your rating: 6.09

Substitutes

Andre Kramaric (forward - for Rebic 55 mins) 5

Came on at 4-2 with 20 minutes left but had little opportunity to impact the game.

Your rating: 5.60

Marko Pjaca (forward - for Strinic 81 mins) 5

Almost through with his first involvement but could not quite bring down a high, angled ball. Had just four touches.

Your rating: 5.39