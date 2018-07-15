World Cup 2018: Harry Kane wins Golden Boot

Media playback is not supported on this device Harry Kane scores England's first goal of World Cup

England captain Harry Kane has won the Golden Boot after finishing as the World Cup's top scorer with Croatia's Luka Modric winning the Golden Ball for being the player of the tournament.

Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard was the second best player, with France forward Antoine Griezmann third.

His French team-mate Kylian Mbappe won the Young Player Award.

Belgium's Thibaut Courtois was awarded the Golden Glove for being the leading goalkeeper.

Kane is the second Englishman to end as the top scorer in a World Cup after Gary Lineker scored six goals in 1986.

Mbappe and Griezmann, who both scored in France's 4-2 final win over Croatia, ended on four goals apiece, two behind Kane.

Russia's Denis Cheryshev, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Belgium's Romelu Lukaku also scored four times.

Kane, the Premier League top scorer in two of the past three seasons, also became the first Englishman since Tommy Lawton in 1939 to score in six consecutive internationals, although he did not net in England's last three matches in Russia.

The 24-year-old's goals all came in England's first four games, with three from the penalty spot.

"It shows we had a good group stage and scored a lot of goals," he told ITV after Saturday's 2-0 loss to Belgium in the third-fourth play-off. "Obviously I'm disappointed I couldn't get a goal in the last few games."

How Kane scored his goals

Only one of Kane's goals came from open play - here is how he scored them all.

First goal (v Tunisia): John Stones' header from Ashley Young's corner is brilliantly saved and Kane taps in from three yards out.

Second goal (v Tunisia): Kieran Trippier's corner is flicked on by Harry Maguire and Kane heads in from three yards out.

Third goal (v Panama): From the penalty spot, high into the left-hand corner.

Fourth goal (v Panama): Deja vu. From the penalty spot again, into the same corner.

Fifth goal (v Panama): Kane's only goal from open play. Ruben Loftus-Cheek's low strike deflects off his heel and sails into the net.

Sixth goal (v Colombia): Another from the penalty spot, straight down the middle.

The numbers behind Kane's goals