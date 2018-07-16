Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts, Liverpool, Motherwell, Blackpool, Grimsby

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are considering a move for 26-year-old Blackpool central defender Curtis Tilt if they fail to land Millwall's Jake Cooper. (Scottish Sun)

Dominic Solanke, who has been linked with a loan move to Rangers this summer, says his aim is more regular starts in his second season with Liverpool despite manager Jurgen Klopp having added to his forward options in recent weeks. (Evening Times)

Central defender David Bates believes that stepping out of his comfort zone by rejecting a new contract with Rangers and joining Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga's second tier will benefit his game because the German league "is a completely different level". (Evening Times)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers remains hopeful that a deal can be struck to secure Scotland midfielder John McGinn, despite Hibernian rejecting two bids for the 23-year-old, with their last offer of £1.75m significantly short of the Edinburgh outfit's £4m valuation. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic are expected to re-open contract talks with defender Dedryck Boyata when the 27-year-old returns to the club from his World Cup campaign, with his stock haven risen after helping Belgium to third place. (The Herald)

Striker Mikey Johnston, the 19-year-old who scored in Celtic's 4-1 friendly win over Standard Liege, admits he faces a dilemma of whether to stay and attempt to win a first-team place or go out on loan in search of regular starts. (The Scotsman)

Celtic's French striker, Moussa Dembele, trolled England after his country won the World Cup by beating Croatia 4-2 on Sunday, with his post on Twitter saying: "It's Really coming home #Fiersdetrebleu" racking up more than 900 retweets and 5,000 favourites. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon is expected to return to training on Monday after missing Saturday's friendly in over Standard Liege with a minor wrist problem, but Scott Bain is ready to take his place in Wednesday night's Champions League second-leg qualifier against Alashkert if the Scotland number one is not fit enough to play. (Evening Times)

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie has taken to Twitter in an attempt to track down the disabled fan he collided with during Saturday's friendly win over Standard Liege. (Daily Record)

Motherwell have rejected a five-figure offer from Grimsby Town for forward Ryan Bowman, saying the bid from the English League Two outfit was way below their valuation. (Daily Record)

Assistant coach Austin MacPhee will meet Hearts owner Ann Budge on Monday for talks on his future after being offered the manager's job at Indian Super League club Pune City. (Edinburgh Evening News)

OTHER GOSSIP

Tiger Woods has described Carnoustie as the most difficult course on the Open rotation after playing eight holes on Sunday ahead of playing the tournament for the first time since missing the cut at St Andrews in 2015. (The Guardian)

Edinburgh Monarchs have snapping up former Glasgow Tigers number one Richie Worrall, who was axed by the Ashfield club last week, and released Mark Riss and Max Ruml, who have both failed to shine this year. (Edinburgh Evening News)