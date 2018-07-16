Thierry Henry quits as Sky pundit to focus on ambition of being a manager

Thierry Henry (centre) is Arsenal's all-time leading goalscorer

Former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry has announced he is leaving Sky Sports to focus on his "long-term ambition to become a football manager".

The 40-year-old was Belgium's assistant coach during this summer's World Cup, having taken the role in 2016.

He has been a Sky pundit since retiring as a player in December 2014.

"Over the last four years I have had some extremely rewarding coaching experiences in football," the Frenchman wrote on Twitter.

"These experiences have only made me more determined to fulfil my long-term ambition to become a football manager.

"It is with sadness, therefore, that I have decided that I must leave Sky Sports to enable me to spend more time on the pitch and concentrate on my journey to achieving that goal."

Henry is Arsenal's all-time leading scorer with 228 goals in all competitions, achieved over two spells - 1999-2007 and while on loan in 2012. He won two Premier League titles and two FA Cups.

He also won two La Liga titles and the Champions League with Barcelona, and the 1998 World Cup and 2000 European Championship with France.