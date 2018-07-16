Champions League: Crusaders v Ludogorets Razgrad (Tues)

Crusaders striker Jordan Owens in action against Natanfael Batista Pimenta of Ludogorets

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter says he is trying to come up with a gameplan to thwart the many challenges posed by Ludogorets in the second leg of their Champions League first round qualifier.

The Bulgarian champions won last week's first leg in Razgrad 7-0.

"They're a classy outfit so we we'll try to draw up a gameplan to contain them as best we can and try to find a route to goal," said Baxter.

Crusaders are missing captain Colin Coates and fellow defender Sean Ward.

Both players missed the first leg because of holiday commitments and are again unavailable for the Irish League champions.

"We played Copenhagen a few years ago and they were the best team we had played up until that point but this team shift the ball about so quickly - their movement and speed off the ball is incredible and exceptional to watch," added the Crusaders manager.

Crusaders winger Paul Heatley tries to evade the attention of Svetoslav Atanasov Dyakou in Razgrad

The Belfast side trailed 1-0 at half-time in last Wednesday's first leg but were over-run by their slick opponents in the second half, with the help of a seven-minute hat-trick by substitute Jacub Swierczok.

"It was an uphill task for us, a really tough tie, but we will learn so much from it. We wilted after chasing them for an hour and the goals began to flow at the end of the game.

"We put so much work in and for a good 25 minutes we held a good shape and played particularly well until we conceded the first goal.

"There are some positives in there I'm trying to take from it and I'm trying to get a gameplan together for the second leg to give us some sort of opportunity."

Movement key for Bulgarians

Ludogorets have won their domestic title for seven years in succession and boast a number of Brazilians and Bulgarian internationals in their squad, hence the gulf in class.

"It's the movement off the ball from all their players that creates the opportunities. In their brain they're moving quicker than you and they drag you about and move you about quickly, passing the ball at top speed.

"They've been in the group stages of the Champions League a number of times and in the quarter-finals of the Europa League two years ago so that gives you an idea of what we are up against.

"Some of the goals they scored - you just had to admire the quality - it's not every day that you get to see Brazilian players and a number of top Bulgarian internationals playing with the quality that they do.

"We will use it as an experience, try to get into the game and learn some things we can use for our Europa League tie."

Europa League 'safety net'

Under new rules introduced by Uefa this season, the clubs defeated in the first qualifying round of the Champions League take their place in the draw for the Europa League second round qualifiers.

The Northern Irish outfit will face either Olimpija Ljubljana of Slovenia or Azerbaijan side Qarabag in their next European tie.

"It's great. At this time of year you are looking for good pre-season friendlies and every part of this is fantastic for us.

"It'll be another foray into Europe and its Uefa's way of softening the blow a little bit - we'll look forward to facing our next opponents, wherever that takes us."