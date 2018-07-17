Europa League - Qualifying First Round - 2nd Leg
Dinamo Minsk16:00Derry City
Venue: Traktor Stadium

Europa League: Dinamo Minsk v Derry City (Thurs)

Dean Shiels in action against Artsem Huranka during the first leg at the Brandywell
Dean Shiels in action against Artsem Huranka during the first leg at the Brandywell

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Foyle 93.1FM and the BBC Sport website

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels says his side will not approach the second leg of their Europa League tie with Dinamo Minsk in a "defeatist" manner.

The Candystripes trail 2-0 from last week's first leg of the second qualifying round tie at the Brandywell.

"You can't just say it's over - we know it's a big task but we'll approach it as if we are 2-0 down at half-time with the second half to come," said Shiels.

"If we can get a goal hopefully the momentum can swing our way."

Derry will be without suspended defender Conor McDermott, who was sent-off in the closing stages of the first leg, but midfielder Rory Hale is expected to have recovered from injury.

"We must see where we can improve on our performance last Thursday, which I thought was really good. I am proud of how we played for long periods of that game," added the Derry boss.

"It was always going to be difficult when you concede a goal in the first minute and then you lose a key player to a red card.

"You prepare as best you can but then they are 1-0 up before our team has touched the ball - that's hard to take after all the preparation we put in.

"We wanted to intimidate them with our crowd to make life difficult for a foreign team coming to play here but when they score in their first attack it makes it really, really hard."

Nino Galovic was the player who gave the Belarusians an early lead, with Vladimir Khvaschinski scoring Dinamo Minsk's second.

"The mobility of their players, their movement off the ball and the technical strengths they have - when you put all those things together then they are better than us, but we are not afraid of them.

"We competed well against them throughout the game but they had little bits of quality that hurt us. We played well despite losing 2-0."

