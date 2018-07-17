Europa League - Qualifying First Round - 2nd Leg
Coleraine19:45Spartak Subotica
Venue: The Coleraine Showgrounds

Europa League: Coleraine v Spartak Subotica (Thurs)

Irish Cup final goalscorer Darren McCauley was on target in the first leg in Serbia
Coleraine manager Oran Kearney hopes his side can see off "slick" Serbian side Spartak Subotica in the second leg of their Europa League first qualifying round tie at Ballycastle Road.

The Irish Premiership side go into Thursday's match level at 1-1.

"The tie is delicately poised and it sets up an intriguing game. Now we've seen what they are about hopefully we can go and hurt them," said Kearney.

"Technically they are good and put together some good passages of play."

"They move the ball quickly and the two centre halves are quite good, but apart from hem they are not a huge side," added the Bannsiders boss.

Darren McCauley gave the semi-professional Irish League part-timers the lead in the first leg, only for Savkovic to equalise with a spot-kick deep into added time after Ian Parkhill was harshly adjudged to have brought down Nemanja Glavcic in the penalty box.

Kearney was absent for that game because of a family holiday but returns to the dugout on Thursday night, along with assistant William Murphy, who also missed the drawn encounter in Serbia.

"Being a teacher there's only really one time of year I can get away so needs must," explained Kearney.

"The boys gave a fantastic account of themselves and it gives us something to look forward to.

"I've watched the penalty award back and it's dubious, very unfortunate, and in the last minute of the game as well.

"I was walking round Universal Studios trying to get a Wifi connection to watch the match but just managed to catch the last 15 or 20 minutes of it.

"The streaming of the game was very 'bitty' so it's maybe just as well I wasn't able to see the rest of it as it was frustrating enough trying to watch that last 15 minutes."

Coleraine will again be without recent acquisition from Institute, defender Graham Crown.

Thursday 19th July 2018

