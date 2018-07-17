Europa League: FC Nordsjælland v Cliftonville (Thurs)

Cliftonville's Levi Ives challenges Andreas Skovgaard during the first leg at Solitude

Cliftonville manager Barry Gray says his side must be "very disciplined" if they are to have any chance of overturning their 1-0 deficit against FC Nordsjaelland in the Europa League.

Andreas Olsen scored the Danish side's winning goal at Solitude last week.

"They are very comfortable on the ball so we need to be conscious of our shape and the system we deploy," said Gray.

"If we let our guard drop for a second they have many quality players that can hurt you and hurt you straight away."

He added: "We made one mistake in the first leg and paid a price for that but they didn't get it all their own way and if we can score an early goal it's very much 'game on' and both teams will have to go for it."

Cliftonville have Jay Donnelly available again after the forward missed the first leg, from which Gray thought his side were "a bit unfortunate" not to secure a draw.

"Obviously it will be very difficult out there - it always is away from home as they will be in their comfort zone," said Gray.

"But the boys know what to expect - we go out there with a narrow deficit so we'll try to get something from the game and see where it takes us.

"The boys are working really hard and enjoying having the opportunity of pitting themselves against full-time opposition. We just need to be sure that whatever we have in the tank we leave it out there.

"I think this game will lend itself to being more open for 90 minutes and we have to try and get something from the game. If we do, great, and if not, we will continue to prepare for the start of the league season.

"Worst-case scenario for us is that we have two fantastic competitive pre-season games and that's brilliant."

The Reds boss is happy with the early impact made by new signings Conor McMenamin and Ryan Curran, who both started last Thursday's first leg in north Belfast, while fellow new arrival Damien McNulty was an unused substitute.

"The two or three boys that have come in have settled in very, very quickly and they have added an extra wee bit of competition for places," he said.

"The other players have reacted very positively to the extra competition and we have been pleased with what they have brought to the table."