Austin MacPhee: Hearts assistant to decide on offer from India

MacPhee (right) combines coaching roles with Hearts and Northern Ireland

Hearts manager Craig Levein expects assistant Austin MacPhee to decide on his future following talks with chairwoman Ann Budge.

MacPhee, 38, has been offered a head coach's role by Indian Super League club Pune City.

"I don't want to stand in the way of anybody who is ambitious and who wants to better themselves," said Levein.

"I think there will be some sort of outcome one way or another fairly shortly."

Budge returned to Edinburgh on Monday after a trip to the World Cup in Russia.

Levein helped bring MacPhee to Tynecastle in late 2016, initially to assist Ian Cathro, but he will allow the Northern Ireland coach space to make his latest career choice.

"He is an ambitious guy, but I don't know the details of the contract, I don't know anything about it," he said.

"I think he has people he speaks to. It's very difficult for me to give advice on something I don't really know an awful lot about."

Hearts wait for Mitchell and sign Silva

Levein has had a busy summer, recruiting 11 players, including a loan return for Scotland forward Steven Naismith.

The manager would also like to arrange a similar deal for Manchester United left-back Demetri Mitchell, who impressed last season.

"Demetri did exceptionally well when he was with us in the second half of last season, so it is something I am still looking at," Levein said.

"There are no decisions to be made just now - he is away with Manchester United to America. We will see."

Hearts are working on a deal to bring David Vanecek from Teplice in this transfer window after the Czech striker signed a pre-contract agreement to move in January.

Meanwhile, Levein confirmed that goalkeeper Kevin Silva is joining the reserve squad after a trial period.

The 20-year-old American was most recently with Rutgers Scarlet Knights, of the Rutgers University of New Jersey.

Hearts open their League Cup campaign on Wednesday against Cove Rangers, the Highland League champions' first competitive game at their new Balmoral Stadium, south of Aberdeen.

"Once the real football starts then the pressure comes on," Levein added. "We can't afford to take this lightly.

"It's a long time since we won this competition. There aren't enough competitions that you can discard any of them as not important.

"It's really important that we get off to a good start."