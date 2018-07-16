Chris Stokes: Bury sign Coventry City left-back on free transfer

Chris Stokes started all three of Coventry's play-off games as they beat Exeter in the final

Bury have signed Coventry City left-back Chris Stokes on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the Shakers, having played 35 times as part of the Coventry side that went up from League Two last season.

Former Forest Green man Stokes, who can also play at centre-back, had one year left on his deal with the Sky Blues.

"I'm delighted to have signed for Bury. It has probably gone on a while longer than I wanted it to, but I'm really happy to finally be here," he said.

