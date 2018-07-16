Scottish League Cup - Group C
Raith Rovers0Cowdenbeath2

Raith Rovers 0-2 Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 1Thomson
  • 2Watson
  • 18McKay
  • 6Benedictus
  • 5Murray
  • 3Valentine
  • 12Matthews
  • 4DavidsonSubstituted forStevensonat 75'minutes
  • 8Gillespie
  • 7Duggan
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 10Stevenson
  • 17McGuff
  • 19Berry

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2Mullen
  • 4Pyper
  • 5Marsh
  • 3Talbot
  • 6MillerSubstituted forScottat 75'minutes
  • 8Malcolm
  • 7CoxSubstituted forSwannat 89'minutes
  • 10Buchanan
  • 11Smith
  • 9SheerinSubstituted forMuirheadat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Swann
  • 14Fotheringham
  • 15Scott
  • 16Muirhead
  • 17Goodfellow
Referee:
Steven Reid
Attendance:
634

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home6
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Raith Rovers 0, Cowdenbeath 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 0, Cowdenbeath 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Cameron Muirhead replaces Jordyn Sheerin.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Harvey Swann replaces David Cox.

Attempt missed. Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 0, Cowdenbeath 2. Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Hand ball by Martin Scott (Cowdenbeath).

Chris Duggan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Ryan Stevenson replaces Iain Davidson.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Martin Scott replaces Kyle Miller.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Jamie Pyper.

Attempt missed. David Marsh (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by David McKay.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Euan Murray.

Foul by Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers).

Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Jason Talbot (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Chris Duggan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt saved. Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Chris Duggan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).

Chris Duggan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Marsh (Cowdenbeath).

Foul by Euan Murray (Raith Rovers).

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 0, Cowdenbeath 1. Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt saved. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Second Half

Second Half begins Raith Rovers 0, Cowdenbeath 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Raith Rovers 0, Cowdenbeath 0.

Attempt saved. Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Robbie Thomson.

Attempt saved. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 14th July 2018

  • Dundee UtdDundee United1ArbroathArbroath1
    Arbroath win 5-3 on penalties
  • Ross CountyRoss County2ElginElgin City0
  • FalkirkFalkirk0MontroseMontrose1
  • St JohnstoneSt Johnstone0East FifeEast Fife0
    St Johnstone win 5-4 on penalties
  • Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle2Cove RangersCove Rangers0
  • Raith RoversRaith Rovers0CowdenbeathCowdenbeath2
  • BrechinBrechin City0PeterheadPeterhead0
    Peterhead win 5-4 on penalties
  • StirlingStirling Albion0DundeeDundee4
  • AyrAyr United3MortonGreenock Morton1
  • StenhousemuirStenhousemuir0Partick ThistlePartick Thistle2
  • AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians1LivingstonLivingston2
  • Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic1HamiltonHamilton Academical0

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County11002023
2Arbroath10101102
3Dundee Utd10101101
4Alloa00000000
5Elgin100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose11001013
2St Johnstone10100002
3East Fife10100001
4Forfar00000000
5Falkirk100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cowdenbeath11002023
2Inverness CT11002023
3Hearts00000000
4Cove Rangers100102-20
5Raith Rovers100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee11004043
2Peterhead10100002
3Brechin10100001
4Dunfermline00000000
5Stirling100104-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11003123
2Partick Thistle11002023
3Albion00000000
4Morton100113-20
5Stenhousemuir100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston11002113
2Annan Athletic11001013
3Berwick00000000
4Airdrieonians100112-10
5Hamilton100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth11005323
2Edinburgh City10101102
3Clyde10101101
4Motherwell00000000
5Stranraer100135-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton10100002
2St Mirren10100002
3Kilmarnock10100001
4The Spartans10100001
5Queen's Park00000000
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories