Match ends, Raith Rovers 0, Cowdenbeath 2.
Raith Rovers 0-2 Cowdenbeath
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 1Thomson
- 2Watson
- 18McKay
- 6Benedictus
- 5Murray
- 3Valentine
- 12Matthews
- 4DavidsonSubstituted forStevensonat 75'minutes
- 8Gillespie
- 7Duggan
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 10Stevenson
- 17McGuff
- 19Berry
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2Mullen
- 4Pyper
- 5Marsh
- 3Talbot
- 6MillerSubstituted forScottat 75'minutes
- 8Malcolm
- 7CoxSubstituted forSwannat 89'minutes
- 10Buchanan
- 11Smith
- 9SheerinSubstituted forMuirheadat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Swann
- 14Fotheringham
- 15Scott
- 16Muirhead
- 17Goodfellow
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
- Attendance:
- 634
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 0, Cowdenbeath 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Cameron Muirhead replaces Jordyn Sheerin.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Harvey Swann replaces David Cox.
Attempt missed. Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 0, Cowdenbeath 2. Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Hand ball by Martin Scott (Cowdenbeath).
Chris Duggan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Ryan Stevenson replaces Iain Davidson.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Martin Scott replaces Kyle Miller.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Jamie Pyper.
Attempt missed. David Marsh (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by David McKay.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Euan Murray.
Foul by Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers).
Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Jason Talbot (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Chris Duggan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt saved. Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Chris Duggan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).
Chris Duggan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Marsh (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by Euan Murray (Raith Rovers).
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 0, Cowdenbeath 1. Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt saved. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Second Half
Second Half begins Raith Rovers 0, Cowdenbeath 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Raith Rovers 0, Cowdenbeath 0.
Attempt saved. Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Robbie Thomson.
Attempt saved. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.