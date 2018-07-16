Scottish League Cup - Group B
St Johnstone0East Fife0
St Johnstone win 5-4 on penalties

St Johnstone 0-0 East Fife (5-4pens)

Line-ups

St Johnstone

  • 1Clark
  • 19Foster
  • 15Kerr
  • 23Gordon
  • 3Tanser
  • 7Wright
  • 8Davidson
  • 10WotherspoonSubstituted forAlstonat 82'minutes
  • 26Craig
  • 21ScougallSubstituted forKaneat 61'minutes
  • 16McMillanSubstituted forWattat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Alston
  • 6Anderson
  • 9Kane
  • 14Comrie
  • 20McClean
  • 30Hurst
  • 32Watt

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 2DunsmoreSubstituted forCourtat 80'minutes
  • 5Dunlop
  • 6WatsonBooked at 73mins
  • 16Meggatt
  • 17Davidson
  • 7Thomson
  • 14WattSubstituted forBellat 71'minutes
  • 8Slattery
  • 12McBrideBooked at 52minsSubstituted forKaneat 80'minutes
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 4Kane
  • 9Court
  • 15Dowds
  • 19Young
  • 20Bell
  • 21Couser
Referee:
Steven Kirkland
Attendance:
1,687

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home11
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home11
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, St. Johnstone 0(5), East Fife 0(4).

Penalties over

Penalty Shootout ends, St. Johnstone 0(5), East Fife 0(4).

Goal!

Goal! St. Johnstone 0(5), East Fife 0(4). Drey Wright (St. Johnstone) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Penalty saved! Craig Thomson (East Fife) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! St. Johnstone 0(4), East Fife 0(4). Blair Alston (St. Johnstone) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! St. Johnstone 0(3), East Fife 0(4). Ross Davidson (East Fife) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! St. Johnstone 0(3), East Fife 0(3). Tony Watt (St. Johnstone) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! St. Johnstone 0(2), East Fife 0(3). Patrick Slattery (East Fife) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! St. Johnstone 0(2), East Fife 0(2). Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! St. Johnstone 0(1), East Fife 0(2). Jonathan Court (East Fife) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! St. Johnstone 0(1), East Fife 0(1). Liam Craig (St. Johnstone) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Goal!

Goal! St. Johnstone 0, East Fife 0(1). Craig Watson (East Fife) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Penalties in progress

Penalty Shootout begins St. Johnstone 0, East Fife 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, East Fife 0.

Richard Foster (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Daryll Meggatt (East Fife).

Attempt missed. Richard Foster (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt blocked. Liam Craig (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Scott Tanser (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Liam Craig.

Attempt missed. Tony Watt (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Johnstone. Blair Alston replaces David Wotherspoon.

Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Chris Kane replaces Scott McBride.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Jonathan Court replaces Aaron Dunsmore.

Attempt missed. Tony Watt (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Scott McBride.

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Daryll Meggatt.

Attempt saved. Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Craig Thomson.

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Kyle Bell.

Booking

Craig Watson (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Drey Wright (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Scott Tanser.

Foul by Liam Craig (St. Johnstone).

Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Kyle Bell replaces Liam Watt.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 14th July 2018

  • Dundee UtdDundee United1ArbroathArbroath1
    Arbroath win 5-3 on penalties
  • Ross CountyRoss County2ElginElgin City0
  • FalkirkFalkirk0MontroseMontrose1
  • St JohnstoneSt Johnstone0East FifeEast Fife0
    St Johnstone win 5-4 on penalties
  • Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle2Cove RangersCove Rangers0
  • Raith RoversRaith Rovers0CowdenbeathCowdenbeath2
  • BrechinBrechin City0PeterheadPeterhead0
    Peterhead win 5-4 on penalties
  • StirlingStirling Albion0DundeeDundee4
  • AyrAyr United3MortonGreenock Morton1
  • StenhousemuirStenhousemuir0Partick ThistlePartick Thistle2
  • AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians1LivingstonLivingston2
  • Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic1HamiltonHamilton Academical0

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County11002023
2Arbroath10101102
3Dundee Utd10101101
4Alloa00000000
5Elgin100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose11001013
2St Johnstone10100002
3East Fife10100001
4Forfar00000000
5Falkirk100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cowdenbeath11002023
2Inverness CT11002023
3Hearts00000000
4Cove Rangers100102-20
5Raith Rovers100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee11004043
2Peterhead10100002
3Brechin10100001
4Dunfermline00000000
5Stirling100104-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11003123
2Partick Thistle11002023
3Albion00000000
4Morton100113-20
5Stenhousemuir100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston11002113
2Annan Athletic11001013
3Berwick00000000
4Airdrieonians100112-10
5Hamilton100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth11005323
2Edinburgh City10101102
3Clyde10101101
4Motherwell00000000
5Stranraer100135-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton10100002
2St Mirren10100002
3Kilmarnock10100001
4The Spartans10100001
5Queen's Park00000000
View full Scottish League Cup tables

