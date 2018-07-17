Celtic v Alashkert

James Forrest celebrates his goal in the first leg against Alashkert

Tom Rogic and Cristian Gamboa are back with the Celtic squad following the World Cup, but manager Brendan Rodgers says they will not feature in the Champions League first qualifying round second leg clash with Alashkert.

Defenders Dedryck Boyata and Mikael Lustig have yet to return.

Injuries rule out Jonny Hayes and Lewis Morgan, but goalkeeper Craig Gordon is back in the squad and could feature.

Since the first leg, Alashkert have signed midfielder Ghukas Poghosyan.

The 24-year-old, who has one cap for Armenia, was previously with Gorodeya, making 11 appearances last season as they finished ninth in the Belarusian Premier League.

Celtic lead the Armenians 3-0 going into the home leg.

Goals from James Forrest and Callum McGregor in the final 10 minutes gave Celtic a comfortable advantage to take back to Glasgow, adding to Odsonne Edouard's first-half strike.

Rodgers' side would play Rosenborg of Norway or Iceland's Valur should they qualify for the second round, with the latter ahead 1-0 from their first-leg match.

'Alashkert showed they have quality'

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "It's only half-time in the contest. We did a solid, professional job in the first leg and we aim to continue with the momentum we've built up. The squad are looking very fit, very strong.

"We always have to respect them [Alashkert], they had a couple of opportunities out there. They showed they do have quality, they do have speed. So we have to pay attention to that. But we love to play at home and we aim to complete the job and get into the next round.

"The squad's mentality has evolved. On the pitch it's much more stable. They [qualifiers] are never easy, that's for sure. As a squad we're much more stable, much more set in how we play. We've played in lots of big games and dealt mentally well with those.

"At this moment in time I'm really happy with where the squad is at in relation with how they cope with that, and I think they showed it in the leg away from home."