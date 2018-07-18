Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cove Rangers v Heart of Midlothian
Line-ups
Cove Rangers
- 1McKenzie
- 2Milne
- 6Kelly
- 4Strachan
- 3MilneBooked at 73mins
- 7Park
- 5Yule
- 8Scully
- 11Masson
- 10McManus
- 9Megginson
Substitutes
- 12Smith
- 14Watson
- 15Redford
- 16Gray
- 17Emmett
- 21McCafferty
Hearts
- 1Zlamal
- 4Souttar
- 5Haring
- 6Berra
- 38Morrison
- 8LeeSubstituted forIrvingat 65'minutes
- 31Burns
- 7Bozanic
- 23Mulraney
- 9Lafferty
- 18MacLeanSubstituted forSmithat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 16Hughes
- 19Ikpeazu
- 22Edwards
- 30Silva
- 35Keena
- 40Irving
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away8
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Booking
Callumn Morrison (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Harry Milne (Cove Rangers).
Foul by Andrew Irving (Heart of Midlothian).
Cameron Milne (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).
Paul McManus (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Bobby Burns (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Park (Cove Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Andrew Irving replaces Olly Lee.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Michael Smith replaces Steven MacLean.
Foul by Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian).
Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Olly Lee (Heart of Midlothian) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right.
Oliver Bozanic (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daniel Park (Cove Rangers).
Goal!
Goal! Cove Rangers 0, Heart of Midlothian 2. Steven MacLean (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Peter Haring following a corner.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Cameron Milne.
Attempt blocked. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).
Darryn Kelly (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Callumn Morrison (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ryan Strachan (Cove Rangers).
Attempt saved. Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Harry Milne (Cove Rangers).
Callumn Morrison (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).
Darryn Kelly (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Cameron Milne.
Attempt blocked. Bobby Burns (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jake Mulraney (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Second Half
Second Half begins Cove Rangers 0, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Cove Rangers 0, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Foul by Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian).
Ryan Strachan (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Darryn Kelly.
Attempt blocked. John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) header from very close range is blocked.
Attempt saved. Steven MacLean (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.