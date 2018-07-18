Scottish League Cup - Group C
Cove Rangers0Hearts2

Cove Rangers v Heart of Midlothian

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sport Scotland website

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

  • 1McKenzie
  • 2Milne
  • 6Kelly
  • 4Strachan
  • 3MilneBooked at 73mins
  • 7Park
  • 5Yule
  • 8Scully
  • 11Masson
  • 10McManus
  • 9Megginson

Substitutes

  • 12Smith
  • 14Watson
  • 15Redford
  • 16Gray
  • 17Emmett
  • 21McCafferty

Hearts

  • 1Zlamal
  • 4Souttar
  • 5Haring
  • 6Berra
  • 38Morrison
  • 8LeeSubstituted forIrvingat 65'minutes
  • 31Burns
  • 7Bozanic
  • 23Mulraney
  • 9Lafferty
  • 18MacLeanSubstituted forSmithat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Smith
  • 16Hughes
  • 19Ikpeazu
  • 22Edwards
  • 30Silva
  • 35Keena
  • 40Irving
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamCove RangersAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home4
Away20
Shots on Target
Home0
Away8
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

Booking

Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Callumn Morrison (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Harry Milne (Cove Rangers).

Foul by Andrew Irving (Heart of Midlothian).

Cameron Milne (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).

Paul McManus (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Bobby Burns (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Daniel Park (Cove Rangers).

Substitution

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Andrew Irving replaces Olly Lee.

Substitution

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Michael Smith replaces Steven MacLean.

Foul by Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian).

Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Olly Lee (Heart of Midlothian) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right.

Oliver Bozanic (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Daniel Park (Cove Rangers).

Goal!

Goal! Cove Rangers 0, Heart of Midlothian 2. Steven MacLean (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Peter Haring following a corner.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Cameron Milne.

Attempt blocked. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).

Darryn Kelly (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Callumn Morrison (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ryan Strachan (Cove Rangers).

Attempt saved. Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Harry Milne (Cove Rangers).

Callumn Morrison (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).

Darryn Kelly (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Cameron Milne.

Attempt blocked. Bobby Burns (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Jake Mulraney (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Second Half

Second Half begins Cove Rangers 0, Heart of Midlothian 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Cove Rangers 0, Heart of Midlothian 1.

Foul by Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian).

Ryan Strachan (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Darryn Kelly.

Attempt blocked. John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) header from very close range is blocked.

Attempt saved. Steven MacLean (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa11004223
3Arbroath201135-22
4Dundee Utd201112-11
5Elgin100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose22002026
2Falkirk21012113
3St Johnstone10100002
4East Fife201101-11
5Forfar100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Hearts11002023
3Cowdenbeath210145-13
4Raith Rovers100102-20
5Cove Rangers200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin21102114
2Dundee11004043
3Dunfermline11003033
4Peterhead201103-32
5Stirling200216-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22004136
2Stenhousemuir21014223
3Ayr11003123
4Morton200225-30
5Albion100104-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic22005056
2Livingston21102115
3Hamilton201101-11
4Airdrieonians100112-10
5Berwick100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth22008356
2Motherwell11005053
3Edinburgh City201116-52
4Clyde201114-31
5Stranraer100135-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton21101015
2St Mirren20202204
3The Spartans20202202
4Kilmarnock10100001
5Queen's Park100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories