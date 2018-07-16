Elliott Whitehouse: Grimsby Town midfielder suffers 'serious' knee injury

Whitehouse scored six goals in 60 appearances for Lincoln

Grimsby Town midfielder Elliott Whitehouse is to have surgery on a "serious" knee injury.

The 24-year-old has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament, with the Mariners saying he faces a "lengthy rehabilitation process".

He is yet to play for the club, having joined from Lincoln City last month.

"We are extremely disappointed for him and us that he will have to wait some time before he can show fans what he is capable of," said boss Michael Jolley.