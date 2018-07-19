Premier League transfers: Your guide to the window so far

There have been plenty of Premier League transfers you might have missed this summer during the World Cup. So who have each team signed and sold - and who do they need to bring in?

Remember, the transfer deadline for top-flight English clubs is Thursday, 9 August this season for the first time.

All transfers correct as of 18 July 2018

Manchester City

Riyad Mahrez is Manchester City's record signing

Position last season: champions

Transfers in: Riyad Mahrez (Leicester) £60m

Transfers out: Angus Gunn (Southampton) £13.5m, Pablo Maffeo (Stuttgart) undisclosed, Angelino (PSV) undisclosed, Ashley Smith-Brown (Plymouth) undisclosed, Isaac Buckley-Ricketts (Peterborough) undisclosed, Matt Smith (Twente) loan, Edward Francis (Almere City) loan, Manu Garcia Alonso (Toulouse) loan, Paolo Fernandes (NAC Breda) loan, Yaya Toure (released)

BBC Radio Manchester's Andy Buckley: "City were pipped by Chelsea for Jorginho from Napoli but still have lots of midfield options. Pep Guardiola will be heartened that captain Vincent Kompany came through the World Cup unscathed and the City boss has the buying power to bring in defensive cover and an extra front-line striker if required.

"Manchester City aim to become the first club in a decade to make a successful defence of the Premier League title. It will be a much harder task this time round, though the signing of Riyad Mahrez signals their intentions."

Manchester United

Position last season: second

Transfers in: Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk) £47m, Diogo Dalot (Porto) £19m, Lee Grant (Stoke) £1.5m

Transfers out: Daley Blind (Ajax) £14m, Sam Johnstone (West Brom) £6.5m, Joe Riley (Bradford) undisclosed, Michael Carrick (retired), Dean Henderson (Sheff Utd) loan

BBC Radio Manchester's Bill Rice: "The arrival of Brazilian midfielder Fred gives United added steel and grit in midfield, and should allow Paul Pogba to flourish further upfield on his return from a successful World Cup, while teenage full-back Diogo Dalot's arrival led to Daley Blind's departure after just four Premier League starts last season.

"A commanding central defender and another hardworking wide player are the areas manager Jose Mourinho will look to strengthen, with Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld and Chelsea's Willian among the names in the frame.

"Don't rule out a statement signing too, United - having opted not to pursue re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo nine years after he left the club for Spain - would surely be near the front of the queue if Gareth Bale also decides to leave Real Madrid this summer."

Tottenham

Position last season: third

Transfers in: None

Transfers out: Keanan Bennetts (Borussia Monchengladbach) undisclosed, Anton Walkes (Portsmouth) undisclosed

BBC Radio London's Andy Rowley: "As usual Tottenham are taking their time in the transfer market. Spurs got their biggest deals done before the World Cup by securing striker Harry Kane and manager Mauricio Pochettino to new contracts.

"There might be some re-shaping of the squad to be done if they decide to sell Belgium internationals Mousa Dembele and Toby Alderweireld. Fernando Llorente, Moussa Sissoko, Danny Rose and Vincent Janssen may also be departing.

"Depending on departures they require wide attacking options and cover for Harry Kane."

Liverpool

Media playback is not supported on this device Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri seals victory over Serbia

Position last season: fourth

Transfers in: Fabinho (Monaco) £39m, Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) £52.75m, Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) £13m

Transfers out: Emre Can (Juventus) free, Jon Flanagan (Rangers) free, Yan Dhanda (Swansea) free, Ovie Ejaria (Rangers) loan, Adam Bogdan (Hibernian) loan, Harry Wilson (Derby) loan

BBC Radio Merseyside's Ian Kennedy: "The position everyone is talking about is the goalkeeper, as Liverpool close in on a £66.8m move for Roma's Alisson.

"Midfield has been been strengthened with Fabinho and Naby Keita, and now Xherdan Shaqiri too but many see Liverpool's striking options needing a boost, if only in terms of experience - but anyone coming to the club will know they'll have a job and half to play regularly ahead of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino."

Chelsea

Position last season: fifth

Transfers in: Jorginho (Napoli) £50m

Transfers out: Jonathan Panzo (Monaco) undisclosed, Mitchell Beeney (Sligo) free, Wallace Oliveira (released), Trevoh Chalobah (Ipswich) loan, Nathan Baxter (Yeovil) loan, Reece James (Wigan) loan, Dujon Sterling (Coventry) loan, Lewis Baker (Leeds) loan, Jake Clarke-Salter (Vitesse) loan, Danilo Pantic (Partizan) loan, Eduardo (Vitesse) loan, Kenedy (Newcastle) loan, Jhoao Rodriguez (Tenerife) loan, Jamal Blackman (Leeds) loan, Todd Kane (Hull) loan, Mason Mount (Derby) loan

BBC Radio London's Nick Godwin: "New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri says the transfer market doesn't really interest him and other people at the club will decide who comes in and goes out, although Jorginho has followed him from Napoli.

"However he may have to contend with some potential departures. The futures of Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois are far from certain.

"He did allow himself to suggest that he would like to see a bit more quality in midfield but that he could adapt players he currently has to do this."

Arsenal

Position last season: sixth

Transfers in: Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria) £26m, Bernd Leno (Bayer Leverkusen) £19m, Sokratis Papastathopoulos (Borussia Dortmund) £16m, Matteo Guendouzi (Lorient) undisclosed, Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus) free

Transfers out: Per Mertesacker (retired), Jack Wilshere (West Ham) free, Santi Cazorla (Villarreal) free, Hugo Keto (Brighton) free, Tafari Moore (Plymouth) free, Chiori Johnson (Bolton) free, Yassin Fortune (Sion) free, Aaron Eyoma (Derby) free, Marc Bola (Blackpool) free, Vlad Dragomir, Ryan Huddart, Alex Crean (all released), Takuma Asano (Hannover) loan

BBC Radio London's Phil Parry: "For the first time in over two decades Arsenal head into a new season without Arsene Wenger at the helm which makes predictions a little difficult. The last campaign for the Frenchman proved very disappointing and his successor takes over with the club at its lowest league ebb on the pitch in years.

"Unai Emery's first objective will be to make the Gunners challenge for a top-four finish. The players who have left the squad are no major surprise while the business already done has started to fill a few of the cracks which have appeared in the last couple of years. Two experienced defenders will help and a new goalkeeper in Leno may signal a real challenge to Petr Cech in the battle for the gloves.

"Lucas Torreira looked impressive as a defensive midfielder for Uruguay in the World Cup and looks to be an astute acquisition. The front pair of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have the potential to provide goals but the Gunners could still do with some potency out wide. And at the back another dominant central defender and left sided player would be on fans' shopping lists. But perhaps after a stale end to the Wenger era this new direction will have an immediate impact."

Burnley

Position last season: seventh

Transfers in: None

Transfers out: Scott Arfield (Rangers) free, Tom Anderson (Doncaster) free, Josh Ginnelly (Walsall) free, Chris Long, Dean Marney (both released)

BBC Radio Lancashire's Scott Read: "They look a central defender light, having not strengthened since the sale of Michael Keane 12 months ago. Kevin Long was an able deputy for Ben Mee and James Tarkowski, but injury to either would leave them stretched at the back. A little extra pace and mobility, out wide and/or up front could also be a priority.

"The longer Burnley remain in the Europa League, the tougher they'll find the Premier League, at least that's how the theory goes. However, the Championship title, two consecutive years in the top flight and then securing European football has told me that theories, where Sean Dyche is concerned, often go out of the window."

Everton

Media playback is not supported on this device Wayne Rooney on Everton, England and the MLS

Position last season: eighth

Transfers in: None

Transfers out: Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal) undisclosed, Wayne Rooney (DC United) undisclosed, Joel Robles (Real Betis) free, Jose Baxter (Oldham) free, David Henen (released), Luke Garbutt (Oxford) loan, Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray) loan

BBC Radio Merseyside's Ian Kennedy: "I think Marco Silva and new director of football Marcel Brands will be aware of the lack of depth in the striking department. Cenk Tosun has proved to be a good signing, but he'll need support up top. Dominic Calvert-Lewin did well last season and we know Oumar Niasse can be a handful - but can Everton find an experienced top-class striker or two?

"Everton have holding midfielders - but may look for more creative midfielders. A fit again Gylfi Sigurdsson will be a bonus and it'll be interesting to see if Ademola Lookman is given more opportunities after coming back from his loan spell in Germany. The Blues squad is big, and may well require trimming down before any new signings come in. Last season proved tough for the likes of Davy Klaassen and Nikola Vlasic - but will the new manager give them an opportunity to impress?"

Leicester

Position last season: ninth

Transfers in: James Maddison (Norwich) £20m, Ricardo Pereira (Porto) £17.7m, Jonny Evans (West Brom) £3.5m

Transfers out: Riyad Mahrez (Man City) £60m, Connor Wood (Bradford) undisclosed, Ben Hamer (Huddersfield) free, Robert Huth (released), Elliott Moore (OH Leuven) loan

BBC Radio Leicester's Ian Stringer: "The Foxes will only really know what they need when they're sure the likes of Kasper Schmeichel, Harry Maguire, Wilfred NDidi and Jamie Vardy won't be poached. Claude Puel may want another left back to assist youngster Ben Chilwell and Christian Fuchs.

"The central midfield is packed and there's options on the wings but yet another 'number 10' or creative player wouldn't surprise me.

"Jack Grealish was mentioned before Spurs showed interest but I'd expect the Foxes to spread their transfer tentacles far and wide. An overseas star wouldn't be strange; let's hope they're more successful than Ahmed Musa and Islam Slimani."

Newcastle

Position last season: 10th

Transfers in: Martin Dubravka (Sparta Prague) undisclosed, Ki Sung-yueng (Swansea) free, Kenedy (Chelsea) loan

Transfers out: Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) undisclosed, Massadio Haidara (Lens) free, Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock) free

BBC Radio Newcastle's Matthew Raisbeck: "Rafael Benitez is again frustrated by Newcastle's approach to transfers. He was hoping for more than the £45m that was spent last summer - but has again only been given a modest budget.

"The Spaniard knows he needs to sell players - and reduce the wage bill - in order to bring in more new faces; striker Aleksandar Mitrovic - wanted by Fulham - is his most saleable asset.

"Benitez needs at least one striker. West Brom's Salomon Rondon is the Magpies' top target after they missed out on Alassane Plea. The United boss also wants to re-sign winger Andros Townsend from Crystal Palace, and could finance that deal by allowing Matt Ritchie to join Stoke.

"Three players have arrived so far. But given that Kenedy and Martin Dubravka have returned after being on loan, and Ki Sung-yeung is a like-for-like replacement for Mikel Merino, Newcastle are effectively no stronger than they were last season."

Crystal Palace

Position last season: 11th

Transfers in: Vicente Guaita (Getafe) free

Transfers out: Yohan Cabaye (Al Nasr) free, Damien Delaney (Cork) free, Diego Cavalieri, Lee Chung-yong (both released)

BBC Radio London's Nick Godwin: "Things have been very quiet on the transfer front so far this summer which has alarmed some Palace supporters.

"Roy Hodgson produced a miracle last season given how lop-sided the squad was and the number of injuries suffered through the campaign.

"A new goalkeeper has finally been brought in [Guaita] but new recruits are required in midfield and up front.

"However most efforts are being targeted at keeping hold of Palace's current stars - particularly Wilfried Zaha."

Bournemouth

Position last season: 12th

Transfers in: David Brooks (Sheffield United) undisclosed

Transfers out: Benik Afobe (Wolves) £10m, Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) £6m, Max Gradel (Toulouse) undisclosed, Adam Federici (Stoke) undisclosed, Rhoys Wiggins (retired), Ryan Allsop (Wycombe) free, Ollie Harfield (Dag & Red) free, Sam Matthews (Bristol Rovers) free, Joe Quigley (Maidstone) free, Baily Cargill, Patrick O'Flaherty (both released), Mikael Ndjoli (Kilmarnock) loan

BBC Radio Solent's Adam Blackmore: "It's been a quiet summer so far, but the Cherries are chasing Uruguayan international left-back Diego Laxalt, and Colombian midfielder Jefferson Lerma.

"If Eddie Howe can persuade Lerma and Laxalt to come to the Vitality stadium, then two of their key needs will have been addressed. Centre-back and/or right-back could also be positions that give Eddie Howe more strength in depth and formation options."

West Ham

Felipe Anderson is West Ham's club record signing

Position last season: 13th

Transfers in: Felipe Anderson (Lazio) £36m, Issa Diop (Toulouse) £22m, Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea) £7m, Andriy Yarmolenko (Borussia Dortmund) undisclosed, Fabian Balbuena (Corinthians) undisclosed, Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) free, Ryan Fredericks (Fulham) free

Transfers out: Ben Wells (QPR) undisclosed, Reece Burke (Hull) undisclosed, James Collins, Patrice Evra (both released)

BBC Radio London's Phil Parry: "Having appointed a new manager in the shape of Manuel Pellegrini the Hammers have done their transfer business early. And after calls from fans for the club to splash some of the Premier League cash the board have gone out and invested heavily this summer to strengthen areas identified by many observers as those needing to be addressed.

"Diop looks as a fine prospect in the heart of defence while Ryan Fredericks will match the energy and up and down style of Arthur Masuaku on the opposite full-back flank. With the arrival of Anderson and Yarmolenko the Irons' front four looks very strong and Jack Wilshere has the qualities to unlock defences [providing those injury doubts don't haunt him].

"I suppose there could still be a couple of exits if the squad seems a little too large and there's a suggestion that Marko Arnautovic could attract attention from elsewhere. But based on what has been done so far the supporters will be expecting a top-10 finish, a push for possible European qualification and a cup run."

Watford

Position last season: 14th

Transfers in: Gerard Deulofeu (Barcelona) £11.5m, Adam Masina (Bologna) £3.5m, Marc Navarro (Espanyol) £1.8m, Ben Wilmot (Stevenage) undisclosed, Ken Sema (Ostersund) undisclosed, Ben Foster (West Brom) undisclosed

Transfers out: Costel Pantilimon (Nottingham Forest) undisclosed, Mauro Zarate (Boca Juniors) undisclosed, Brandon Mason (Coventry) free

BBC Three Counties Radio's Geoff Doyle: "It looks as though Watford have again been canny in the transfer market, not spending too much (about £25m so far) but bringing in players to strengthen last season's problem areas to bolster a squad which is already pretty strong but which was badly hampered by injuries last campaign.

"Ben Foster is an excellent goalkeeper choice, two full-backs were required and were brought in early, Gerard Deulofeu will continue to get better and the others could also make their mark.

"A striker is the one area that probably still needs strengthening. Troy Deeney's influence has lessened over the three Premier League years although injury hasn't helped and Andre Gray didn't quite hit the mark last season so proven back-up is probably needed if those two don't fire."

Brighton

Position last season: 15th

Transfers in: Bernardo (RB Leipzig) £9m, Florin Andone (Deportivo) undisclosed, Jason Steele (Sunderland) undisclosed, David Button (Fulham) undisclosed, Yves Bissouma (Lille) undisclosed, Leon Balogun (Mainz) free, Joseph Tomlinson (Yeovil) free, Hugo Keto (Arsenal) free

Transfers out: Jamie Murphy (Rangers) undisclosed, Connor Goldson (Rangers) undisclosed, Bailey Vose (Colchester) undisclosed, Henrik Bjordal (Zulte Waregem) undisclosed, Uwe Huenemeier (Paderborn) free, Steve Sidwell, Liam Rosenior, Niki Maenpaa (all released), Robert Sanchez (Forest Green Rovers) loan, Ben Hall (Notts County) loan, Christian Walton (Wigan) loan, Steven Alzate (Swindon) loan, Ales Mateju (Brescia) loan

BBC Radio Sussex's Johnny Cantor: "The Seagulls moved quickly to secure long-term targets early in the window and opted for players with versatility like Leon Balogun and Bernardo who can play in a number of positions.

"Initially the main focus was on the defence and two new keepers but the spotlight has moved further up the pitch.

"The arrival of central midfielder Yves Bissouma may allow for different option of a 4-3-3 next season, a possible Plan B to improve on last year's away from home [11 points] but a creative number 10 or another wide player may complete the squad alongside the cut-price capture of Florin Andone earlier in the summer."

Huddersfield

Position last season: 16th

Transfers in: Terence Kongolo (Monaco) £17m, Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke) £5.7m, Juninho Bacuna (Groningen) undisclosed, Jonas Lossl (Mainz) undisclosed, Erik Durm (Borussia Dortmund) undisclosed, Ben Hamer (Leicester) free

Transfers out: Dean Whitehead (retired), Dylan Cogill (Clyde) free, Jack Boyle (Clyde) free, Jack Payne (Bradford) loan, Robert Green, Denilson Carvalho, Luca Colville, Cameron Taylor (all released)

BBC Radio Leeds' Paul Ogden: "So far, a classic modern-day Huddersfield Town transfer window, with a nod towards the financial reward for having stayed in the Premier League at the first attempt.

"A new club transfer record has been set by the permanent acquisition of Terence Kongolo from Monaco, accompanied by a handful of other, more obscure, and typically bold bargain-hunter's captures.

"Egypt's Ramadan Sobhi for example, salvaged from the rubble of Stoke's relegation collapse, wouldn't have interested many other Premier League clubs. Head coach David Wagner however, will have seen something he liked in Sobhi as an opponent last season and believe he can get much more from the player than others have.

"Equally original is the arrival of ex-Germany international Erik Durm to add some much-needed nous to Huddersfield's left side. His low risk, short contract from Borussia Dortmund is a classic win-win."

Southampton

Position last season: 17th

Transfers in: Mohamed Elyounoussi (Basel) £16m, Angus Gunn (Man City) £13.5m, Stuart Armstrong (Celtic) £7m, Jannik Vestergaard (Borussia Monchengladbach) undisclosed

Transfers out: Dusan Tadic (Ajax) £10m, Olufela Olomola (Scunthorpe) free, Florin Gardos (Universitatea Craiova) free, Armani Little (Oxford) free, Will Wood (Accrington) free, Jeremy Pied, Ollie Cook, Richard Bakary, Stuart Taylor (all released), Guido Carrillo (Leganes) loan, Ryan Seager (Telstar) loan

BBC Radio Solent's Adam Blackmore: "I expect further movement after a good summer so far for Saints. They could add a forward/winger but I suspect they will be keen to move Sofiane Boufal out on loan first. Goalkeeper Fraser Forster also looks set for a loan move away following the investment in Angus Gunn.

"Some supporters are calling for another striker, after struggling for goals in the last two seasons."

Wolves

Media playback is not supported on this device Shades of Banks - Portugal keeper's brilliant save

Position last season: champions (Championship)

Transfers in: Benik Afobe (Bournemouth) £10m, Willy Boly (Porto) £10m, Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon) fee not yet decided, Leo Bonatini (Al-Hilal) undisclosed, Ruben Vinagre (Monaco) undisclosed, Raul Jimenez (Benfica) loan, Diogo Jota (Atletico Madrid) undisclosed

Transfers out: Ben Marshall (Norwich) undisclosed, Duckens Nazon (STVV) undisclosed, Prince Oniangue (Caen) undisclosed, Jon Flatt (Scunthorpe) free, Hakeem Odoffin (Northampton) free, Jordan Allan, Dan Armstrong, Anthony Breslin, Nicu Carnat, Ross Finnie, Conor Levingston, Tomas Nogueira, Adam Osbourne, Ryan Rainey, Jose Xavier (all released), Benik Afobe (Stoke) loan, Christian Herc (Dunajska Streda) loan, Aaron Collins (Colchester) loan, Sherwin Seedorf (Bradford) loan, Roderick Miranda (Olympiakos) loan

BBC WM 95.6's Mike Taylor: "Wolves supporters expecting a wild summer of spending from their wealthy owners following promotion have so far been left, if not disappointed, then maybe a little unfulfilled. It's hard to believe that will stay the case for long. Much of the money so far laid out this summer has been to consolidate last year's squad by turning loans into permanent deals, most notably for the hugely popular Willy Boly and Diogo Jota, and they didn't come cheaply.

"The signing of the Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio may have been a little opportunistic, Wolves plucking him out of Sporting Lisbon's summer of chaos, to the clear annoyance of his former employers, who are determined to extract some sort of payment at least. There are suggestions that Sporting want £50m for the keeper! While his quality and value is beyond doubt, it could be argued that other areas of the squad more urgently require reinforcement.

"Raul Jimenez on loan is so far the forward new to the club, and although he's enjoyed success with Benfica, they have used him sparingly in view of their total outlay for him. If he proves to be a success or is joined by another striker, Benik Afobe's immediate departure to Stoke after signing a full deal will look less unusual. An additional central defender would seem to be a likely priority too, and it would be no surprise to see Wolves use the loan-with-a-view-to-permanent method extensively again in whatever remaining business they have in mind."

Cardiff

Position last season: second (Championship)

Transfers in: Josh Murphy (Norwich) £11m, Bobby Reid (Bristol City) £10m, Greg Cunningham (Preston) £4m, Alex Smithies (QPR) £3.5m,

Transfers out: None

BBC Wales' Dafydd Pritchard: "Owner Vincent Tan said Cardiff City would learn from their previous stint in the Premier League - which ended after a single tumultuous season in 2014 - and their spending this summer suggests they have done just that.

"Winger Josh Murphy, forward Bobby Reid, goalkeeper Alex Smithies and left-back Greg Cunningham have joined for less than £30m between them, adding quality to the squad which won promotion from the Championship in efficient fashion last season.

"Manager Neil Warnock has done his business early and with the exception of a few loan signings - Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic is in the frame to return - he seems unlikely to make many more additions."

Fulham

Position last season: third, play-off winners (Championship)

Transfers in: Jean Michael Seri (Nice) undisclosed, Maxime le Marchand (Nice) undisclosed.

Transfers out: David Button (Brighton) undisclosed, Ryan Fredericks (West Ham) free, Stephen Humphrys (Scunthorpe) loan, Elijah Adebayo (Swindon) loan

BBC Radio London's Andy Rowley: "Fulham fans are already hoping they have got the Ivorian Xavi as Jean Michael Seri has topped the Ligue 1 rankings for passes played and completed for the past two seasons. He should certainly fit in with the way they play their football under Slavisa Jokanovic, who will also be keen to bring Aleksandar Mitrovic and Matt Targett to Craven Cottage on permanent deals after the Southampton and Newcastle players impressed on loan in the second half of last season's promotion campaign.

"Fulham have also been busy tying key players to long-term deals with captain Tom Cairney and influential USA defender Tim Ream extending their contracts. This is good news after losing full-back Ryan Fredericks, who ran down his contract and moved to West Ham on a free transfer.

"They need to strength in central defence at left-back and up front."