Diego Maradona presented as Dinamo Brest chairman

Diego Maradona
Diego Maradona shows off his new ring

Diego Maradona was presented as chairman of Belarusian team Dinamo Brest at a colourful reception.

The Argentina legend has been watching the World Cup in Russia this summer, making plenty of headlines.

Brest, who are sixth in the Belarusian Premier League, announced the arrival of the 57-year-old in May.

At his presentation, Maradona - who left his role as coach of Al Fujairah in the UAE earlier this year - was given a ring and signed various items.

Diego Maradona
Diego Maradona is given his ring...
Diego Maradona
and poses with a trophy...
Diego Maradona
and signs a football...
Diego Maradona
and does this
Diego Maradona
He also had time for a nice cup of something
Diego Maradona
Earlier in the day he had a good reception at Brest airport

