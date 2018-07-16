Crawley Town: Reece Grego-Cox joins League Two club on two-year deal

From the section

Reece Grego-Cox made 18 appearances on loan at Woking in the second half of last season

Crawley Town have signed striker Reece Grego-Cox on a two-year deal following a recent trial period.

The 21-year-old Republic of Ireland Under-21 international was released by QPR in January and ended 2017-18 with National League club Woking.

He also has experience of League Two, having made six appearances while on loan at Newport County in 2016.

"I like his hunger to make the most of this opportunity," Crawley manager Harry Kewell said.

