Scottish Cup: Junior Cup winners Auchinleck Talbot host Banks O'Dee in first preliminary round
Junior Cup winners Auchinleck Talbot will face Banks O'Dee in the first preliminary round of the Scottish Cup.
Aberdeen-based Dee reached the third round of last season's Scottish Cup, eventually losing out to Ayr United.
Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale, who also made it as far as the third round last season, start their campaign in the second preliminary round away to Threave Rovers or Beith Juniors.
First preliminary round ties are due to be played on 11 August.
Five teams received a bye to the second preliminary round, which take place on 1 September.
Celtic are the current holders, having won the trophy two years in a row.
First preliminary round draw
Hawick Royal Albert v Bonnyrigg Rose
Tynecastle v Shortlees AFC
Golspie Sutherland v Burntisland Shipyard
Auchinleck Talbot v Banks O'Dee
Coldstream v St Cuthbert Wanderers
Preston Athletic v Glasgow University
Threave Rovers v Beith Juniors
Linlithgow Rose, Wigtown & Bladnoch, Girvan, Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale and Newton Stewart were all drawn to receive a bye to the next round.
Second preliminary round draw
Girvan v Golspie Sutherland or Burntisland Shipyard
Newton Stewart v Coldstream or St Cuthbert Wanderers
Auchinleck Talbot or Banks O'Dee v Wigtown & Bladnoch
Hawick Royal Albert or Bonnyrigg Rose v Tynecastle
Preston Athletic or Glasgow University v Linlithgow Rose
Threave Rovers or Beith Juniors v Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale