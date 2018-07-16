Rangers: Eduardo Herrera returns to Mexico on loan with Santos Laguna

Eduardo Herrera has not played in the Rangers first team since February

Mexican club Santos Laguna have announced the loan signing of Rangers forward Eduardo Herrera.

The 29-year-old was brought to Ibrox by Pedro Caixinha last summer, signing a three-year deal.

He scored twice in 24 games for Rangers; with his last appearance coming off the bench in the Scottish Cup win over Ayr United in February.

Herrera previously had a loan spell with Santos Laguna in the 2013-14 season.

He becomes the latest of Caixinha's signings to be moved on by new manager Steven Gerrard.

Last week, defender Bruno Alves was released, while Carlos Pena is on his second loan deal away from Ibrox at Necaxa in Mexico.

Herrera's first team chances had already been reduced with Nigerian forward Umar Sadiq joining Rangers on a one-season loan from Roma.