World Cup: France welcomed by hundreds of thousands of supporters

France have now won the World Cup twice - in 1998 and 2018

World Cup winners France were welcomed home by hundreds of thousands of supporters as they paraded down the Champs Elysees in Paris on Monday.

France beat Croatia 4-2 in the final in Moscow on Sunday to win the tournament for the second time in 20 years.

They were given a raucous reception at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport before their parade through the capital city.

The team will also receive their country's highest accolade - the Legion d'Honneur.

Fans partied across France overnight, but celebrations in some cities were marred by violence. Police fired tear gas as sporadic clashes broke out in Paris, Lyon, Strasbourg and Rouen.

Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris was one of five Premier League players who won the World Cup with France

Supporters swarmed the streets of Paris to welcome back their team

France first won the World Cup in 1998 - which they hosted - by beating Brazil in the final.

Similar celebrations took place 20 years ago on the Champs Elysees.

The celebrations on the Champs Elysees in 1998 (left) were mirrored following this year's success

Didier Deschamps captained the team then, and 20 years on is manager.

The 49-year-old is just the third man - after Brazil's Mario Zagallo and Germany's Franz Beckenbauer - to win the competition as a player and coach.

Didier Deschamps celebrating as a captain and as a manager

Didier Deschamps looked relaxed with president Emmanuel Macron

Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe scored his side's fourth goal in Moscow, and won the tournament's best young player award.

He is only the second teenager to score in a World Cup final after Pele in 1958.

Many predict he will go on to win the Ballon d'Or - following in the footsteps of 1998 hero Zinedine Zidane.

Kylian Mbappe scored four goals in the tournament - only England striker Harry Kane scored more

The players wrapped flags around their heads and waved French scarfs

Antoine Griezmann's face was plastered all over the Arc de Triomphe after he scored in the final on Sunday

The colours of the French flag was plastered over the city

France players showed off their new trophy in an open-top bus parade down the Champs Elysees