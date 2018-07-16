Swansea City: Borja joins La Liga's Alaves on loan
One-time record Swansea City signing Borja is to spend a second season on loan in Spain's La Liga.
The 25-year-old striker will play for Alaves in 2018-19 having been at Malaga while the Swans were relegated to the Championship last season.
Swansea signed him from Atletico Madrid for £15m in August 2016 but he struggled to make an impact with them in the Premier League.
His move to Alaves is subject to international clearance.