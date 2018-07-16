David Button: Brighton sign goalkeeper from Fulham

Button played 20 games last season as Fulham won promotion from the Championship

Brighton have signed goalkeeper David Button from Fulham for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old joins the Seagulls on a three-year deal to become the club's fifth signing of the summer.

Manager Chris Hughton said Button would "provide further competition" for Mathew Ryan and Jason Steele.

"He has a wealth of experience with over 300 appearances during his career," said Hughton. "I'm sure he will work well with Maty and Jason."

Button began his professional career at Tottenham and played for 11 clubs on loan before moving to Charlton permanently in 2012.

He joined Fulham from Brentford in 2016 and played 20 games last season to help Slavisa Jokanovic's side win promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.