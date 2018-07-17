Isaac Buckley-Ricketts: Peterborough United sign Manchester City winger

Winger Isaac Buckley-Ricketts played in the Dutch Eredivisie and League One last season

Peterborough United have signed Manchester City winger Isaac Buckley-Ricketts for an undisclosed fee on a three-year contract.

He was part of the England Under-19 side that won the 2017 European Championship and spent last season on loan at FC Twente and Oxford United.

The 20-year-old made 17 league appearances last term but did not play a first-team game for Manchester City.

He is boss Steve Evans' 14th signing for League One Posh so far this summer.

"He is young, he is here for the long-term, there is no immediate pressure on him and we hope to develop him," Evans told the club website.

