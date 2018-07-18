Shakhtyor Soligorsk v Connah's Quay (Thu)

Connah's Quay Nomads are playing in the Europa League for a third successive season

Europa League first qualifying round second-leg: Shakhtyor Soligorsk v Connah's Quay Nomads Venue: Stroitel Stadium, Soligorsk Date: Thursday, 19 July Kick-off: 18:00

Connah's Quay Nomads boss Andy Morrison says his side need a "miracle" against Shakhtyor Soligorsk in the second leg of their Europa League qualifier.

Nomads were beaten 3-1 by the team from Belarus in the home leg of the first qualifying round tie.

Callum Morris' late penalty at Rhyl's Belle Vue gives the Welsh Cup winners a glimmer of hope against a team fourth in their domestic league.

"It will take a miracle to go there and beat them 3-0," Morrison said.

"But these things have happened. We showed enough [in the first leg] to know we will get balls in and around their box and cause them problems.

"We'll go exactly the same. If something drops for us early on and we can get our noses in front then anything can happen from there."

The winners of the tie will face Poland's Lech Poznan or Gandzasar Kapan of Armenia in the second qualifying round.

Midfielder Danny Harrison and striker Michael Wilde missed the first leg because of injuries.