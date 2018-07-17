Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs, Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Swansea, St Mirren, Millwall, Rotherham, Blackpool

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic and NewcastleUnited are interested in 24-year-old Uruguay midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta, who is valued at £18m by Brazilian club Cruzeiro. (Sun)

Newcastle United have joined the pursuit of 16-year-old Gavin Bazunu, who has been keeping Northern Ireland and former St Johnstone goalkeeper Alan Mannus out of the Shamrock Rovers team and has had a trial with Celtic, but reports in Ireland also suggest Liverpool are also interested. (The Scotsman)

Scotland midfielder John McGinn has told Hibernian he wishes to move to Celtic as the Scottish champions continue their interest in the 23-year-old. (The Herald)

Celtic are poised to offer Mikey Johnston to Hibernian on loan in an attempt to secure the signature of John McGinn after having an improved bid of £2m rejected for the Scotland midfielder, but Aberdeen and St Mirren are also interested in the 19-year-old winger along with the Edinburgh club. (Daily Record)

St Mirren are in talks with Celtic about signing winger Mikey Johnston on loan, are also interested in Rangers right-back Lee Hodson, who has been told he is surplus to requirements at Ibrox, and could hand a contract to Anthony Stokes, although the out-of-contract former Republic of Ireland striker is also wanted by Shamrock Rovers. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers have had an improved offer of £3m for centre-half Jake Cooper rejected by Millwall and, with the English Championship club saying the 23-year-old is not for sale, Ibrox director of football Mark Allen has drawn up a list of alternative targets that is believed to include Blackpool's £1m-rated Curtis Tilt. (The Scotsman)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will make a third bid this week for centre-half Jake Cooper but will turn his attentions to Blackpool's Curtis Tilt should Millwall refuse to do business. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen will demand up to £10m for Scotland centre-half Scott McKenna having already rejected a £2m offer from Hull City and with Swansea City expected to make an approach for the 21-year-old.​ (Daily Record)

Dominic Ball is poised to rejoin Aberdeen for a second loan spell after the 22-year-old defender spent last season at Pittodrie from Rotherham United. (Scottish Sun)

Former Scotland centre-half Russell Anderson, now assistant manager with Highland League club Formartine United, has revealed he had wanted to end his career with Aberdeen but had no choice but to leave in 2007 - he joined Sunderland for £1m - because the Pittodrie club told him they could not afford to offer him a new contract, (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian have suffered a blow in their desire to bring Jamie Maclaren back to Easter Road after parent club Darmstadt said they want to keep the striker they sent out on loan last season while admitting they would ask the 24-year-old about his preference on his return from representing Australia at the World Cup finals. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic Fans TV, a new YouTube channel, will debut after the Glasgow club's Champions League first round second-leg qualifier against Alashkert on Wednesday to give supporters a say after every match. (The Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

Fan power has forced Scottish Rugby into an embarrassing climbdown with confirmation that the third leg of next season's 1872 Cup will take place at Glasgow's Scotstoun Stadium rather than Edinburgh's Murrayfield base after Warriors supporters reacted furiously to the announcement that the capital side would have home advantage for a second year in succession. (The Times, print edition)