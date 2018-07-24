Quiz: Can you name every Premier League club's record signing?
The World Cup is over and the new domestic season just around the corner, but first there are deals to be done.
To mark another busy summer window full of big-money moves, we're giving you the chance to prove your knowledge of English top-flight transfers.
Can you name the player who is the record signing for this season's 20 Premier League clubs?
You have four minutes. Good luck!
