Marc Bola: Blackpool sign former Arsenal left-back on a one-year deal

Marc Bola did not make a senior appearance during his time with Arsenal

Blackpool have signed left-back Marc Bola on an initial one-year deal with the option of a further year after his release by Premier League side Arsenal.

The 20-year-old spent time on loan with Bristol Rovers last season, where he made 23 appearances for the club.

"I've had great years at Arsenal and I'm looking forward to building a new chapter now," he said.

"I kind of got used to the league when I was at Bristol Rovers on loan and I now just want to play more games."

