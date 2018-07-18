Armand Gnanduillet: Striker rejoins Blackpool two months after leaving

Armand Gnanduillet scored five times for Blackpool last season

Striker Armand Gnanduillet has rejoined Blackpool just two months after he left the League One club to join South African side Baroka FC.

The 26-year-old was never formally registered as a player for the Polokwane-based club as they had exceeded their foreign player quota.

The Frenchman has agreed a new one-year contract at Bloomfield Road, with an option for a second season.

He initially joined from Leyton Orient in 2016, scoring 11 goals in 57 games.

"We were disappointed when he left because he was making progress in terms of how we see him and how we want him to play," manager Gary Bowyer told the club website.

"Hopefully he can build on that now and continue to show the form and improvements we know he's capable of."

