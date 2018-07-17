Joe Lumley: QPR goalkeeper signs new three-year contract

Joe Lumley was a key figure for Blackpool, making 18 appearances and keeping nine clean sheets

Goalkeeper Joe Lumley has signed a new three-year deal with Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

The 23-year-old, who played the final two games of last season after an 18-game loan spell at Blackpool, has been at Loftus Road since the age of 16.

Lumley will compete for a first-team spot in Steve McClaren's side with Gavin Ward, following Alex Smithies' move to Cardiff City this summer.

"I've always wanted to play for the first team," Lumley said.

"I'd do anything for that. Now the new contract is sorted I can push ahead."