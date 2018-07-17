Warrenpoint Town: Ciaran O'Connor returns to Milltown

Ciaran O'Connor (right) scored five goals in his previous spell at Warrenpoint Town

Warrenpoint Town have re-signed midfielder Ciaran O'Connor for the new Irish Premiership season.

The 22-year-old has returned to Milltown after a successful loan spell with the club in 2014-15 when he scored five goals in 17 appearances.

The attacking midfielder spent last season with Finn Harps in the League of Ireland First Division.

"I am delighted to welcome Ciaran back to the club for his second spell," said manager Stephen McDonnell.

"Ciaran is a top player with so much potential.

"He will be another great addition to our squad, I look forward to working with him."

The former Dundalk, Derry City, Longford Town and Bohemians midfielder is the latest signing by McDonnell along with Marc Griffin, Simon Kelly, Noel Halfpenny and Matthew Lynch.