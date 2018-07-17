Glasgow City sign Bosnian international Lidija Kulis

Lidija Kulis in action for Bosnia and Herzegovina against England

Scottish champions Glasgow City have signed Bosnian international Lidija Kulis from German side Turbine Potsdam.

The striker, 26, spent seven years with the two-time Champions League winners.

Capped 11 times for her country, she becomes head coach Scott Booth's first summer signing before the Champions League group stage begins next month.

City face Belgian champions Anderlecht, Georgians FC Martve, and Gornik Leczna of Poland, with all three games being played at the Oriam in Edinburgh.