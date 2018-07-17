James Horsfield: Scunthorpe United sign former Manchester City youngster

James Horsfield
James Horsfield is a product of Manchester City's youth academy

Scunthorpe United have signed midfielder James Horsfield on a free transfer from Dutch side NAC Breda.

The 22-year-old has signed a two-year contract following a two-week trial with the League One club.

Horsfield is a former Manchester City trainee who has also had a loan spell at Doncaster Rovers.

He had arrived at NAC Breda on a three-year deal last summer, having previously first joined them on loan from City in September 2015.

