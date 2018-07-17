James Horsfield: Scunthorpe United sign former Manchester City youngster
- From the section Scunthorpe
Scunthorpe United have signed midfielder James Horsfield on a free transfer from Dutch side NAC Breda.
The 22-year-old has signed a two-year contract following a two-week trial with the League One club.
Horsfield is a former Manchester City trainee who has also had a loan spell at Doncaster Rovers.
He had arrived at NAC Breda on a three-year deal last summer, having previously first joined them on loan from City in September 2015.
