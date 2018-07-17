Falkirk reveal former player David Hagen diagnosed with motor neuron disease

David Hagen (second right) spent five years at Falkirk

Falkirk have revealed that former player David Hagen has been diagnosed with motor neuron disease.

Hagan, 45, started his career at Rangers and had spells at Hearts, Livingston, Clyde and Peterhead.

The midfielder spent most of his career at Falkirk, spending five years at Brockville Park.

"The club is providing to David and his family our fullest support and would ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time," the club said.