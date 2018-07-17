England beat Turkey 3-2 in European Under-19 Championship opener

Elliot Embleton made three substitute appearances for Sunderland last season

England came from behind to beat Turkey 3-2 in the opening game of the European Under-19 Championship in Finland.

Guven Yalcin headed Turkey into an early lead but Tottenham's Japhet Tanganga equalised from close range.

Marcus Tavernier hit the post with a volley before Nottingham Forest's Ben Brereton slotted home for England.

Sunderland's Elliot Embleton scored a fantastic 25-yard curler, while Metehan Guclu pulled one back - but was then sent off late on for a second booking.

England won the tournament last year but are without a number of star players because it clashes with clubs' pre-season tours.

After topping their qualifying group, Paul Simpson's side are in Group B with Turkey, Ukraine and France.

The competition takes place from 16-29 July, with the top two nations from each group progressing to the semi-finals.

In Group A, hosts Finland were drawn with Portugal, Norway and Italy.

England: Balcombe, Sterling, Lewis, Sanders (Kirby 79), Tanganga, Chalobah, Embleton, Tavernier, Hirst, Brereton, Watts. Subs not used: Cumming, Morris, Lamptey, Francis, Bayliss, Ennis, Gallagher, Ferguson.

Turkey: Dadakdeniz, Yilmaz, Guney, Celebi, Guctekin (Berisbek 73), Omur, Yalcin, Oktay, Guclu, Gunes, Kutucu (Sinik 58). Subs not used: Sen, Cetin, Kapacak, Aktas, Sanuc, Inci, Karakas.