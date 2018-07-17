Jefferson Montero back at Swansea City after work permit delay

Ecuador winger Jefferson Montero has suffered with injury problems over the past few seasons

Jefferson Montero is back at Swansea City after work permit problems delayed his return to the Championship club.

The Ecuador winger was on loan at Emelec in his home country last season.

The 28-year-old is in Swans boss Graham Potter's plans for the new season, but Montero's return was delayed because of complications over a work permit.

"We are pleased to have Jefferson with us. I am well aware of his ability and what he can bring to the team," said new boss Potter.

"He is back training with us and it is now a question of building up his match fitness."

Montero had initially been on loan at Spanish side Getafe last season but, after fitness problems, moved to Emelec in a 'sub-loan' in February 2018.

The winger signed for Swansea in a £4m deal from Mexican side Morella in 2014. He has two years remaining on his current Swansea contract.