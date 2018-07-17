Teams from the USA, Africa, Sweden, France, Finland as well as the UK and Ireland compete in this year's Foyle Cup youth football tournament which kicked off in Londonderry on Tuesday.

The event began with the traditional parade and 400 teams will be involved in over 1,500 matches during the week which will take place in Strabane, Limavady, Coleraine and Inishowen venues as well as in Derry.