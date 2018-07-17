World Cup 2030: Scottish FA 'open-minded' to joining home nations bid

Hampden Park will host four Euro 2020 matches

The Scottish FA are open to submitting a joint bid with the home nations to host the 2030 World Cup, but no discussions have taken place.

Former SFA chief executive Stewart Regan has said an England-led proposal is "definitely on the radar".

A Downing Street spokesman said the UK government would be supportive of a bid involving the other home nations.

The SFA says it is "always open-minded to the prospect of hosting major tournaments".

A spokesman for the governing body added: "We have a fantastic track record of hosting big games in this country.

"Our focus is currently on hosting Uefa Euro 2020, with four games being played here at Hampden Park, and we are working towards that."

Glasgow is one of 13 cities to host next European Championship fixtures, with three group stage games and one last 16 match being played at Hampden Park.

Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay announced their plans to jointly bid to host the 2030 tournament in October.

Morocco have also confirmed their intention to bid, and could be supported by Algeria and Tunisia.