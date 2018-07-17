Scottish League Cup: Livingston beat Hamilton on penalties; Partick Thistle and Dunfermline win

From the section

Darren Lyon saw his decisive penalty saved as Hamilton Academical lost their shootout to Livingston

The all-Premiership encounter in Scottish League Cup Group F was decided by penalties as Livingston beat Hamilton Academical in the shootout.

The match finished goalless after 90 minutes, but Livi earned a bonus point by prevailing on spot kicks.

Annan Athletic top the group with six points from six after thumping fourth-tier counterparts Berwick Rangers.

In Group D, Dunfermline beat Peterhead while Partick Thistle saw off Championship rivals Morton in Group E.

Kenny Miller's Livi reign began with a narrow victory over Airdrieonians on Saturday, and facing top-flight opposition for the first time, the new player-manager once again selected himself in the visitors' front line.

Liam Kelly saved Darren Lyon's penalty in sudden death, as Livingston won the shootout 6-5.

Kenny Miller faced top-flight opposition for the first time as Livingston player-manager

Annan had already stunned Hamilton, four divisions above them, in the opening round of group fixtures and made it two wins from two with a rout of Berwick.

Summer signing Tommy Muir opened his account for the Galabank club, netting twice in the first half.

David Wilson and Scott Roberts completed the scoring after the interval.

Airdrieonians did not play on Tuesday evening.

Hippolyte opens Dunfermline account

Elsewhere, a first Pars goal for Miles Hippolyte put the East End Park side ahead in their first competitive match of the season.

Kallum Higginbotham and Andy Ryan scored late goals to ensure Dunfermline overcame fourth-tier Peterhead.

Premiership Dundee were not in action on Tuesday, allowing League One Brechin City to climb to the Group D summit with a 2-1 win at Stirling Albion.

Striker Boris Melingui, signed by Darren Dods following a successful trial at Glebe Park, opened the scoring, with former Hearts player Callum Tapping settling the match after Mark Stewart's equaliser.

Storer nets rocket for Partick

At Firhill, new signing Jack Storer and academy graduate James Penrice handed Alan Archibald's hosts a 2-0 half-time lead.

The former opened the scoring with a sensational 25-yard volley that rifled high into the net.

Morton replied through Reghan Tumilty but remain without a point in two group matches.

James Penrice, left, scored the second of Partick Thistle's two goals

Thistle top Group E having won both their games.

In the early kick-off, League One Stenhousemuir hammered Albion Rovers, relegated to League Two last term, 4-0.

Morgyn Neil, Conner Duthie, Sebastian Ross and Sean Dickson found the net.

Ayr United were the Group E side without a fixture on Tuesday.

Results

Group D

Dunfermline Athletic 3-0 Peterhead

Stirling Albion 1-2 Brechin City

Group E

Stenhousemuir 4-0 Albion Rovers

Partick Thistle 2-1 Morton

Group F

Hamilton Academical 0-0 Livingston (5-6 on penalties)

Annan Athletic 4-0 Berwick Rangers