Steven Gerrard: Rangers boss demands improvement after Shkupi stalemate

Manager Steven Gerrard applauds the 300 or so Rangers fans who travelled to Macedonia

Manager Steven Gerrard wants to see a greater attacking threat from Rangers after a drab stalemate with Shkupi.

A goalless draw in Macedonia ensured the Ibrox side reached the second Europa League qualifying round following last week's 2-0 win at Ibrox.

After a game of few chances, the former Liverpool captain told Rangers TV: "I'm a bit mixed right now.

"We're pleased with one side of the game but there is certainly a hell of a lot of work to do on the other side."

Shkupi seldom threatened, although Scotland goalkeeper Allan McGregor did make one good save late in the game to avoid any jitters.

"Out of possession we were good, our shape was good," explained Gerrard. "We were aggressive and I'm pleased with the clean sheet.

"I thought Allan McGregor and my two centre-backs [Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic] were outstanding."

'It's a platform to build on'

Rangers will meet either Petrocub of Moldova or Croatian side Osijek in the next round and Gerrard says his new-look team will get better.

He continued: "Shkupi got one real chance on goal late on which we will look at but our game management was really good. We handled everything that was put at us bar that one chance.

"So there is definitely a base there for how we want to look away from home. It's a platform to build on.

"But I'm disappointed with us in possession for the first 30 minutes. I don't think we passed the ball well enough, and throughout the game there was a serious lack of quality in the final third.

"We will get better on the ball and we will improve in the final third.

"There are things I'm pleased at, but I am concerned about the lack of quality in the final third."