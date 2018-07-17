Rhian Brewster: Liverpool forward signs new long-term contract

From the section

Rhian Brewster was at Chelsea before he moved to Liverpool in 2014

Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster has signed a new five-year contract with the club.

The 18-year-old has yet to make his competitive senior debut and is recovering from an ankle ligament injury suffered in January.

"I'm looking forward to getting back fit and making some appearances," he told Liverpool's website.

Brewster helped England win the Under-17 World Cup last October, scoring eight times during the tournament.

He scored hat-tricks in the quarter-final against the United States and in England's semi-final against Brazil.

Brewster also scored in the 5-2 win over Spain in the final in India.