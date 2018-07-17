Watch: Valiant Crusaders out of Champions League

Stephen Baxter praises his Crusaders side as they restrict Ludogorets to a 2-0 second-leg win at Seaview which completes a 9-0 aggregate success in the Champions League qualifier for the Bulgarian club.

Rodney Brown's unfortunate own goal put the dominant visitors ahead in the first half but Jordan Forsythe headed against the Ludogorets woodwork before Jakub Swierczok added the second goal.

