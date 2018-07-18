Florian Jozefzoon: Brentford accept bid for forward from unnamed club

Florian Jozefzoon scored seven goals in 43 appearances in all competitions last season

Brentford have accepted a bid from an unnamed club for former Netherlands Under-21 forward Florian Jozefzoon.

The 27-year-old ex-PSV Eindhoven man has been with Brentford since January 2017, making 62 appearances.

"Personal terms and a medical have yet to be completed," the Bees said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Championship rivals Derby County and Leeds United have both been linked with a move for Jozefzoon, who scored seven goals in 39 league games last season.