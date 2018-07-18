Florian Jozefzoon: Brentford accept bid for forward from unnamed club
- From the section Brentford
Brentford have accepted a bid from an unnamed club for former Netherlands Under-21 forward Florian Jozefzoon.
The 27-year-old ex-PSV Eindhoven man has been with Brentford since January 2017, making 62 appearances.
"Personal terms and a medical have yet to be completed," the Bees said on Twitter on Tuesday.
Championship rivals Derby County and Leeds United have both been linked with a move for Jozefzoon, who scored seven goals in 39 league games last season.