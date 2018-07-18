Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Kieran Tierney, John McGinn, Hibernian, Aberdeen, Rangers

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Juventus are considering a £30m move for Celtic star Kieran Tierney if they rake in double that sum for Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro.(Daily Record)

Scott Brown has hailed John McGinn as his natural successor at Celtic Park - as the Parkhead club prepare to launch a third bid for the Hibernian midfielder. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Kieran Tierney will be involved in Celtic's Champions League return fixture with Alashkert as speculation over his future continues

Aberdeen striker Adam Rooney is expected to finalise his departure from the club today, and complete the formalities of his move to English National League side Salford City. (Press and Journal)

Simon Murray was missing from the Hibs squad which touched down in the Faroe Islands in the early hours of this morning as he closes in on a shock £150,000 move to South African club Bidvest Wits. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic captain Scott Brown believes Hibs are justified in holding out for a bigger fee for John McGinn but has welcomed the likely prospect of his close friend joining him at the Scottish champions. (Scotsman)

Rangers defender Connor Goldson has told Light Blues fans to keep their calm as the goals will come. (Daily Record, print edition)

Adam Rooney has scored 78 goals in four seasons at Aberdeen, but is poised to move to England's fifth tier

Hibernian are ready to ensure John McGinn would be ineligible for Celtic's Champions League qualification bid, should he join the Scottish champions, after they included the in-demand midfielder in their party to face Runavik in the Europa League tomorrow night. (The Times, subscription required)

Aberdeen midfielder Stephen Gleeson is winning his battle to face Burnley in their Europa League clash. (Scottish Sun)

Former Celtic midfielder Liam Henderson is ready to turn down a return to Britain as he looks to continue his Italian adventure with a dream move to Serie A. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Ryan Edwards aims to exploit Steven Naismith's absence tonight by cementing himself in the attacking midfield role for Hearts against Cove Rangers. (Edinburgh Evening News)

OTHER GOSSIP

Thrilled Russell Knox insists his career would never be complete without the bucket list moment of playing with Tiger Woods. (Daily Record, print edition)

Scott Jamieson is ready to "man up" as he prepares to tackle Carnoustie - the toughest course on the Open Championship rota. (Scotsman, print edition)