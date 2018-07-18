Checkatrade Trophy: Arsenal Under-21s face Cheltenham, Coventry and Forest Green
Arsenal Under-21s will start their first season in the Checkatrade Trophy against Cheltenham, Coventry and Forest Green Rovers in the group stages.
The Gunners are one of 16 Category One academies drawn in the competition with League One and League Two clubs.
Holders Lincoln City will face Mansfield Town, Scunthorpe United and Wolves Under-21s in the group stages.
The 64 teams are split into pools of four clubs, with each group having an invited academy side in it.
Other Premier League clubs involved include Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea - who reached last season's semi-finals.
The first round of fixtures is scheduled to take place in the week starting Monday, 3 September.
Checkatrade Trophy draw in full
|Northern section
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|Carlisle United
|Bury
|Accrington Stanley
|Crewe Alexandra
|Morecambe
|Fleetwood Town
|Blackpool
|Shrewsbury Town
|Sunderland
|Rochdale
|Macclesfield Town
|Tranmere Rovers
|Stoke City Under-21s
|Leicester City Under-21s
|West Brom Under-21s
|Manchester City Under-21s
|Group E
|Group F
|Group G
|Group H
|Burton Albion
|Barnsley
|Doncaster Rovers
|Lincoln City
|Port Vale
|Bradford City
|Grimsby Town
|Mansfield Town
|Walsall
|Oldham Athletic
|Notts County
|Scunthorpe United
|Middlesbrough Under-21s
|Everton Under-21s
|Newcastle United Under-21s
|Wolves Under-21s
|Southern section
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|Crawley Town
|Cambridge United
|Newport County
|Bristol Rovers
|Gillingham
|Colchester United
|Plymouth Argyle
|Exeter City
|Portsmouth
|Southend United
|Swindon Town
|Yeovil Town
|Tottenham Hotspur Under-21s
|Southampton Under-21s
|Chelsea Under-21s
|West Ham Under-21s
|Group E
|Group F
|Group G
|Group H
|Cheltenham Town
|Northampton Town
|AFC Wimbledon
|Luton Town
|Coventry City
|Oxford United
|Charlton Athletic
|Milton Keynes Dons
|Forest Green Rovers
|Wycombe Wanderers
|Stevenage
|Peterborough United
|Arsenal Under-21s
|Fulham Under-21s
|Swansea City Under-21s
|Brighton & Hove Albion Under-21s