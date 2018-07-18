Checkatrade Trophy: Arsenal Under-21s face Cheltenham, Coventry and Forest Green

Former Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker will manage the club's under-21s side in the Checkatrade Trophy

Arsenal Under-21s will start their first season in the Checkatrade Trophy against Cheltenham, Coventry and Forest Green Rovers in the group stages.

The Gunners are one of 16 Category One academies drawn in the competition with League One and League Two clubs.

Holders Lincoln City will face Mansfield Town, Scunthorpe United and Wolves Under-21s in the group stages.

The 64 teams are split into pools of four clubs, with each group having an invited academy side in it.

Other Premier League clubs involved include Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea - who reached last season's semi-finals.

The first round of fixtures is scheduled to take place in the week starting Monday, 3 September.

Lincoln City beat Shrewsbury 1-0 in last year's final - the winners' first trip to Wembley

Checkatrade Trophy draw in full

Northern section Group A Group B Group C Group D Carlisle United Bury Accrington Stanley Crewe Alexandra Morecambe Fleetwood Town Blackpool Shrewsbury Town Sunderland Rochdale Macclesfield Town Tranmere Rovers Stoke City Under-21s Leicester City Under-21s West Brom Under-21s Manchester City Under-21s Group E Group F Group G Group H Burton Albion Barnsley Doncaster Rovers Lincoln City Port Vale Bradford City Grimsby Town Mansfield Town Walsall Oldham Athletic Notts County Scunthorpe United Middlesbrough Under-21s Everton Under-21s Newcastle United Under-21s Wolves Under-21s