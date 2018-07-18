Fabio: Middlesbrough defender joins Nantes on a three-year deal
Defender Fabio has left Championship side Middlesbrough to join French club Nantes in an undisclosed deal.
The 28-year-old moves to the Ligue 1 club on a three-year deal, having been at the Riverside for two seasons, playing 52 games, scoring twice.
The Brazilian joined Manchester United from Fluminense in 2008, spending five and a half years at Old Trafford prior to spells with QPR and Cardiff.
"I'm very happy joining a good club," said the former Brazil international.
