Newport County sign Semenyo on loan from Bristol City

Antoine Semenyo was a student at SGS College

Newport County have signed Antoine Semenyo on a season-long loan from Championship side Bristol City.

The eighteen-year-old made his Robins debut against Sheffield United in the final game of the 2017/18 season.

Semenyo had a spell on loan at Bath City last season, scoring three goals.

He is a young, hungry, strong talent who has just signed a new deal with Bristol City which shows how highly they think of him," Newport County manager Michael Flynn said.

Bristol City have an option to recall the player in January.