Newport County sign Semenyo on loan from Bristol City
-
- From the section Newport
Newport County have signed Antoine Semenyo on a season-long loan from Championship side Bristol City.
The eighteen-year-old made his Robins debut against Sheffield United in the final game of the 2017/18 season.
Semenyo had a spell on loan at Bath City last season, scoring three goals.
He is a young, hungry, strong talent who has just signed a new deal with Bristol City which shows how highly they think of him," Newport County manager Michael Flynn said.
Bristol City have an option to recall the player in January.