Leanne Kiernan: West Ham United Ladies sign Republic of Ireland forward

Leanne Kiernan helped Shelbourne Ladies win the Women’s National League title in 2016

West Ham United Ladies have signed Republic of Ireland forward Leanne Kiernan from Shelbourne Ladies.

The 19-year-old scored a hat-trick in the 2016 FAI Cup final and a goal on her international debut for the Republic of Ireland.

"I'm delighted to be joining West Ham, as it's the next step in a brilliant adventure for me," Kiernan said.

"It's a big step over the water, but the girls are lovely and I'm really enjoying it."

